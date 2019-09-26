Crime surge in Isipingo linked to clean-up in CBD







Isipingo community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Aiden David said they had noted an increase in petty crime and muggings in suburbs neighbouring the CBD. Durban - Isipingo residents believe that an increase in police patrols and clean-up operations in the town’s CBD have forced criminals to target suburbs. Isipingo community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Aiden David said they had noted an increase in petty crime and muggings in suburbs neighbouring the CBD. “We’re having a massive challenge with people using the bushy area along the railway lines to lie in wait for their next victim. Residents are being mugged of their cellphones and personal belongings. “This is a result of criminals being squeezed out of the CBD, with the number of clean-up operations undertaken by police and eThekwini Municipality,” David said. He said he had been in communication with the city to cut the bushes.

“They have complied and we’re calling for a programme that involves residents so we can ensure that this area is maintained timeously,” he said.

He said the CPF believed most of these crimes were being committed by opportunistic criminals.

Resident Sam Khumalo who has been living in Isipingo Hills for the last 15 years, said her mother put barbed wire on their boundary fence to deter criminals.

“We’ve had clothing stolen off our washing line. There was also an incident where men jumped over our fence prior to the barbed wire and tried to steal the tyres off my sister’s car,” she said.

Khumalo said the suspects were disturbed when her mother saw them in the yard.

“One of the men was looking around for a brick to use to support the car. My mother pressed the panic alarm and it made a noise. The men ran away,” she said.

Khumalo said they recently had to replace the house’s outside pipes.

“It was around 4am and we heard the sound of gushing water. We were confused as no one would have left the tap opened. When we investigated, we found that the copper pipes had been stolen,” she said.

Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said when there were crime-fighting efforts concentrated in one area, it led to the displacement of crime, as criminals move to another area.

Sewpersad said a recent undercover operation in Isipingo dealt a blow to robbery syndicates.

He was referring to a shoot-out between police officers and a heavily armed gang that left nine alleged robbers dead.

It’s alleged that the suspects were planning to bomb a business in Isipingo when they were thwarted. Police were able to intercept them hours before they intended to do it.

Police recovered three rifles, six pistols, explosives and break-in equipment from the suspects.

Sewpersad urged communities and business owners to work with their CPFs and private security companies to ensure that all cases were reported to the police.

Police have said they are working with officers from the eThekwini Outer South Cluster to ensure that suburbs are patrolled on a 24-hour basis.

The Mercury