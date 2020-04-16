Criminals undeterred by lockdown, warns private security company

Durban - Durban companies have warned Durban residents to be vigilant during the Covid-19 lockdown as home ­invasions and robberies are on the increase. Blue Security said the lockdown had not deterred criminals from targeting homes in Durban. Darrel Moodley, the Blue Security spokesperson for Umbilo and Durban North, advised residents to constantly be on high alert while at home, and to test or improve their security arrangements. Moodley said in some cases victims had been forced to provide digital information for online cash transactions. “On Easter Sunday a couple was tied up and threatened at knife- and gunpoint in their home in La Lucia. They were robbed of valuables and forced to divulge bank account information to their attackers,” he said.

Moodley said the five armed suspects forced the residents to make a R20000 cellphone banking transfer. They also stole valuables including cellphones, cameras, laptops, gold ­jewellery and cash.

“After tying the couple up in one of the bedrooms, the suspects ransacked the house and fled on foot with the valuables,” said Moodley.

In their weekly crime statistics, Marshall Security said they had attended to one house robbery and 12 housebreakings across Durban last week. Company spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said three men had been arrested last week in connection with six housebreakings in the Glenhills suburb in the past month.

“The suspects were found to be wearing clothes taken in a recent housebreaking in Bixa Close, as well as being in possession of knives, bolt cutters and various other housebreaking implements,” he said.

Marshall Security officers arrested a suspect at the weekend in Durban North after they spotted him jumping over the boundary wall of a property.

“The suspect was found in the property having just smashed a window in an attempt to force entry to the home.”

Fidelity ADT’s Vaughan Pillay said that in incidents of house robberies and house break-ins, criminals were gaining access to the properties through the roof.

Pillay said that traditionally, criminals took advantage of empty homes, but the lockdown had compelled them to change their modus operandi.

“The best defence against burglars, opportunistic thieves or armed robbers is to make your property as unattractive to criminals as possible by implementing extra precautions to keep your belongings safe,” he said.

While at home, Pillay advised the public to keep security gates locked at all times and to remove the keys.

He said garden beams and electric fencing were valuable early warning systems.

“Make sure your alarm is working, and make use of the zoning to protect areas you are not using,” said Pillay.

He said it was also important to get the whole family involved in security.

