CRL commission says KwaSizabantu mission should apologise to former members

Durban - The Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) Rights Commission has ordered the KwaSizabantu Mission to apologise to its former members who may have been hurt by its former practices. The commission on Friday tabled its report on a variety of allegations that have been made against the mission based in KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission’s chairperson said the allegations were varied and included labour and legal matters, as well as claims of abuse and criminality. Chairperson of the commission, Professor David Luka Mosoma, tabled the report on their investigation. The KwaSizabantu mission, in a statement, said it was studying the report.

The commission said it had found several shortcomings with the mission when it came to protecting its members. It found that the mission did not have programmes that would assist regarding issues of alleged sexual harassment and alleged molestation. “The absence thereof placed the children at risk of sexual abuse,” said the commission’s chairperson.

It found that beating as a form of punishment did take place at the mission prior to the abolishment of corporal punishment in the country and the mission abandoned this practice when the laws came into effect. It was also found that there was virginity testing taking place at the mission and as part of its recommendation, the commission said the practice could be continued provided it was not imposed on anyone. The commission found that alleged labour abuses and criminality alleged by members should be reported to the relevant departments.

“The commission found that the mission could have hurt the complainants or former members with its practices at that time, the same was also admitted by the mission in its submission to the commission. “The commission also found that for complainants and witnesses to come forward and relay their experiences, even decades after they took place, is an indication that those complainants still carry the pain and hurt they feel was done to them … despite some allegations having not been proven,” the chairperson said on the commission’s findings. The commission recommended that the mission work with the relevant government departments as soon as possible to develop programmes on child protection matters, including awareness of child abuse, neglect and exploitation.

It said if any form of corporal punishment was still taking place within the mission it should be reported to the SAPS as well as any religious practice in the mission that is illegal and causes harm to members of the mission and the mission school pupils. “The mission is to apologise to complainants and or former members for the hurt that could have been caused as a result of the practices of the mission. “Most of all reconciliation between the mission and the former members should be facilitated for the purpose of peace and unity. The commission is willing to facilitate such reconciliation,” said the recommendation.