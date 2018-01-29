A 75-year-old Croatian man has been shot dead in South Africa while hunting canned lions, police told dpa on Tuesday.





Canned hunting, using animals that are not wild but are bred in captivity, is legal in South Africa but highly controversial.





Pero Jelinic was with a party of several other Croatians hunting lions at a game lodge in South Africa's North West province when he was accidentally hit by a stray bullet, said police spokeswoman Charlize van der Linden.





Van der Linden said Jelinic was shot in the shoulder and airlifted to hospital, but died. Police have opened a case of culpable homicide, she said, adding that all team members had been questioned.





The hunting party had already killed one lion and were tracking others when the incident occurred, she said. It was not clear who fired the fatal shot.





"(It's) not like they were firing at something, it was really just an accident," Van der Linden added. "It is a very, very unfortunate incident."





Lions in the wild are endangered with only about 20,000 of the big cats estimated to be left in Africa. - dpa



