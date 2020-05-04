Crocworld Conservation Centre connects with visitors through online videos

Durban - The past five weeks of Level 5 lockdown has seen a rise in online activity as people seek innovative ways to keep socially connected and engaged. Scottburgh’s Crocworld Conservation Centre has been leading the way in providing digital content that is both educational and entertaining through its ongoing live video talks and animal feeds, which are scheduled to continue through May.

“The lockdown has obviously had a massive impact on everyone’s lives, so we wanted to find some way to lighten the load and bring the Crocworld Conservation Centre experience into people’s homes,” explained Martin Rodrigues, Manager of Crocworld Conservation Centre.

“As a centre which cares for the wellbeing of animals, our essential service staff had to come in daily to tend to the animals, and we thought this was the ideal opportunity to care for our animals and those in lockdown at the same time," he said.

Following international trends, Crocworld’s team of experts have been sharing their knowledge and introducing some of the Centre’s enchanting characters – from rare snake species through to unusual feathered friends – via a series of Live Videos scheduled throughout the week. People from all corners have been tuning in for the 11am video clips, with reports of children’s homes, local schoolchildren and audiences from overseas tuning in and, enjoying these insightful talks.

From May, Crocworld is introducing an exciting additional feature to the current live videos which will encourage interaction with the audience. At the end of each live video talk and/or feeding, the presenter will answer any subject-related questions the audiences send through.