Crooked KZN traffic officials sentenced for fraud over learner’s licence tests

Durban – Five former traffic officials from uMngeni Municipality were sentenced for fraud in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court yesterday. The accused were arrested in March 2018 for fraud and corruption activities at uMngeni Municipality Testing Centre.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that in 2017 Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation received information from the Road Traffic Management Corporation about fraud and corruption activities at the testing centre. He said a joint operation was conducted and it was discovered that officials were assisting applicants to pass their learners licence test. “An Investigation revealed that examiners were using a laser torch to point out the correct answers on the computer screen. The learner would then select the correct answer as indicated by the examiner, as a result the learners would pass the test.

“A gratification of up to R3 000 was allegedly paid by each learner prior to the test,” said Mhlongo. The accused appeared in court several times until they were all found guilty of fraud in November last year. Mhlongo said Dumisani Nkala, 52, was convicted for 49 counts of fraud and he was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of fraud or theft during the period of suspension.