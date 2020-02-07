Crossmoor Transport determined to fight off liquidation attempts









Crossmoor director, Inderan Naicker Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG, AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA Durban - Despite owing creditors more than R100 million, the owners of Crossmoor Transport are determined to fight off attempts to have their business liquidated. In papers before the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Absa said Crossmoor Transport and Xmoor Transport owed it R113.7m and R8.16m respectively since November last year. Regarding the difference between the two entities, Absa said in court papers that Crossmoor was primarily the owner of the assets and Xmoor was primarily the trading entity. In a separate court action, Engen Petroleum was granted a court order to recoup R50m in fuel debt owed to it by Xmoor Transport. The Engen matter was filed in October last year while Absa brought their application in December 2019. Absa claimed in court papers that the logistics company had failed to disclose “the adverse effects of their business to the bank”.

It was also alleged that the company failed to submit their annual financial statements of February 2019 on or before 30 June 2019.

“The Borrowers (Crossmoor) compromised or attempted to compromise with their creditors generally and committed an act of insolvency as contemplated in the Companies Act and the Insolvency Act and the instalment sale agreements.”

Absa claimed that the material adverse changes in Crossmoor Transport’s business and financial condition gave grounds in the bank’s opinion for the belief that the company may not be able to pay its debts.

This included failure to make monthly payments and having no funds available in its overdraft facility to make payment for monthly debit orders.

It also noted Crossmoor’s “general management or lack of management” as indicated during meetings with representatives of the logistics company.

Their failure to remedy various defaults on payments resulted in the bank terminating and cancelling all their facilities that were made available to the company, Absa said in court papers.

In the Engen matter, Engen’s credit manager, Myrna Wilkinson, said in court papers that Crossmoor first defaulted on fuel payments in January last year and signed an acknowledgement of debt in March amounting to R35m.

In his responding affidavit, Crossmoor director Inderan Naicker said the company could not pay Engen because it was owed R100m by a coal-mining company, Future Coal.

The family acquired an interest in Future Coal last year through a family trust, Amelox.

In an exclusive interview with The Mercury this week, Naicker said the company had settled its debt with Engen and still enjoyed a good relationship and continued to purchase fuel from them.

He said this was one of the signs that their company was back on track with its financial commitments.

In his affidavit before the court, Naicker said their cash flow constraints had arisen after the kidnapping of his sister, Sandra Munsamy.

Munsamy is the chief financial officer of Crossmoor Transport and Xmoor Transport. She was kidnapped in May last year.

Her disappearance made national headlines as she was held hostage for ransom for several months.

Munsamy was rescued last November from a luxury house in Witbank, Mpumalanga, where she was found shackled in a room.

Four men were arrested and are facing criminal charges.

Speaking to The Mercury, Naicker said at the time of his sister’s kidnapping, the family put the business second and made finding Munsamy their priority. He said they did not regret this decision.

However, it did result in the company’s financial management, which was his sister’s responsibility, taking a back seat.

Naicker insisted that their financial woes were temporary and did not warrant their company to be declared commercially insolvent.

He added that they were committed to getting back on a sound financial footing and would be opposing the liquidation application.

The company is due to file its responding papers in this application in the coming days.

Naicker said they employed 1758 people and they were committed to the business.

He said he believed much of the negative publicity around their company and family had come from their competitors trying to take advantage of their vulnerable situation.

“This is a cut-throat industry. It was sad that our rivals were not sympathetic to us during such a hard time,” he said.

However, he added they had secured new contracts and tenders.

“Fortunately, our clients have remained loyal,” he said.

He added that his sister had not returned to work and was still recovering from her ordeal.

He denied claims that his sister’s kidnapping was linked to their businesses financial woes.

He said that the family had been asked by the authorities not to comment on Munsamy’s kidnapping.

He also denied they were considering a permanent move to Dubai, or that creditors were coming after them because of speculation that the family would flee the country without settling their bills.

“I can assure you that our operations in Dubai are nothing compared to our local businesses. We will not be leaving South Africa to settle there,” he said.

The Mercury