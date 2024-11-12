Cruise season to boost KZN tourism industry

Tourism bodies have welcomed the start of the cruise season as a boost to the KwaZulu-Natal tourism economy. The Port of Durban said that they inaugurated its 2024/25 cruise season with the arrival of MSC EURIBIA last week at the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal. A crest exchange was held last week following the vessel’s arrival.

The Transnet National Ports Authority said that cruise tourism plays a vital role in the economic landscape of the province, significantly contributing to its tourism GDP. “In the previous season, nearly 243 000 international visitors arrived in Durban via passenger liners, highlighting the City’s pivotal role as a gateway to South Africa.” Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi, acting Port Manager for the Port of Durban, said that the port is committed to further strengthening its reputation as a world-class cruise destination.

“We are focused on enhancing service quality and driving sustainable tourism growth, ultimately benefiting the local economy and community.” Ross Volk, Managing Director of MSC Cruises South Africa, said that the MSC EURIBIA can accommodate 6300 passengers and is one of the largest vessels to dock in South Africa. “The R300 million Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal in Durban is one of only two ports in South Africa equipped to accommodate such a large vessel; this made the terminal the perfect site for MSC EURIBIA’s technical stop.

“This marks the official start of the local cruise season and as MSC Cruises, we look forward to welcoming avid cruisers and those new to cruising on board throughout the summer.” Volk said that the MSC Musica vessel will service South Africa for the local season and will kick off her time on local waters from the 22nd of November 2024.

Volk said that having cruise vessels like the EURIBIA dock in South Africa is hugely beneficial to the economy. “They are buying fuel and overall boosting the South African economy. It is vitally important that we are able to attract cruise vessels like the EURIBIA to South Africa.

“The cruise industry is immensely important to the economy of South Africa. Cruise tourism is a force multiplier; you are bringing so many people to one location and in a concentrated fashion. “If we just look at the EURIBIA, if we have 6300 passengers in one day at the Port of Durban, it’s a force multiplier in terms of an economic boost. Cruise tourism brings an injection of billions of Rands into the South African economy.” Jeannie Sarno, chairperson of uMhlanga Tourism, said cruising tourism plays a large role in the tourism growth and the GDP. Last year, 243 000 international visitors arrived in Durban via cruise liners.

She said although the MSC EURIBIA will not be the actual vessel to do the South African 2024/2025 summer season, it allowed passengers the opportunity to see beautiful towns and allowed local businesses the opportunity to provide fresh stock on board. “The newly built Nelson Mandela terminal is not only a welcoming site on its own but can easily accommodate the large number of passengers.” Sarno said the EURIBIA also meant that tourists could buy local souvenirs, use local tour operators to visit local attractions and try out local cuisines.