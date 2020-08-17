Crystal meth, cocaine powder and child pornography seized in KZN raid
Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 33-year-old man after they recovered crystal meth, cocaine powder and child pornography at a house in Illovu on the KZN south coast at the weekend.
Police have also expressed concern after a heavily pregnant 15-year-old girl was found inside the man’s house at the time of the raid.
Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit and Metro Police conducted a search of the house after receiving information about drug activity taking place in the area.
Mbele said officers searched the home and found the drugs.
"The suspect was immediately arrested and was taken to Amanzimtoti police station for processing. The recovered drugs had an estimated street value of R94 000," Mbele said.
She said officers continued to search the home and found child pornographic material.
"Photos and videos of children were recovered and his cellphone was seized. The man was further charged for possession of child pornography," Mbele said.
She added that investigating officers from the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences: Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation Unit are conducting further investigations regarding the heavily pregnant teenager who was found inside the house.
"The suspect’s vehicle was also seized for further investigation. Investigations to determine if the suspect is linked to other drug related crimes is continuing," Mbele said.
