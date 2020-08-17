Crystal meth, cocaine powder and child pornography seized in KZN raid

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 33-year-old man after they recovered crystal meth, cocaine powder and child pornography at a house in Illovu on the KZN south coast at the weekend.

Police have also expressed concern after a heavily pregnant 15-year-old girl was found inside the man’s house at the time of the raid.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit and Metro Police conducted a search of the house after receiving information about drug activity taking place in the area.

Mbele said officers searched the home and found the drugs.

"The suspect was immediately arrested and was taken to Amanzimtoti police station for processing. The recovered drugs had an estimated street value of R94 000," Mbele said.