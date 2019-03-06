File photo\: Rick Kimpbell

DURBAN - The developers of the Currie Road high-rise, that has been at the centre of legal action for the past few years, have been ordered to pay almost R21 million to company Nela Kahle for renting scaffolding that still stands on the property to date. This comes after the Durban High Court made a ruling in the matter in favour of Nela Kahle last year.

The building’s developers, Serengeti Rise Industries, sought to appeal against the high court judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

However, leave to appeal was dismissed with costs last week as the SCA found that there was “no reasonable prospect of success” in the appeal, and that there was no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.

The scaffolding, which according to Nela Kahle is valued at R4.5m, has been at the building premises since the start of the project and has been the subject of a drawn-out court battle since 2015.

In July 2015, Nela Kahle sought an urgent application to attempt to remove its building equipment from the site, alleging breach of contract.

This was denied by Serengeti, who also questioned the ownership of the scaffolding.

From the 2015 court application by Nela Kahle, three court orders were made in an attempt to resolve the dispute, but the matter was not resolved.

Under new ownership, Nela Kahle decided to pursue the matter afresh.

Last September, the high court ordered Serengeti Rise Industries to pay Nela Kahle R20920532 for rental of the scaffolding for the period August 2015 to June 2017. The court also ordered the developers to pay interest from August 1, 2015 to the date of full payment.

At issue in the high court judgment was whether Nela Kahle had the right to bring the matter back to court and claim for rental rates for the scaffolding on the basis of a July 2015 court order.

The 2015 order stated that Serengeti should pay hire rates for the scaffolding to Nela Kahle, and if payment was not received, Nela Kahle could approach the court again. However, Serengeti argued that Nela Kahle should have been confined to the relief it had sought in the 2015 application and could therefore not seek remuneration for rentals.

The high court found that there was no attempt by Serengeti High Industries to set aside any of the previous orders “and as such, they must be considered to be binding”.

“I am not persuaded that any justifiable grounds have been presented by the respondent (Serengeti) which mitigate against the enforcement of the (July 2015) order.

“I do not consider the order I made to be ‘impractical, unbusinesslike, leading to oppressive consequences’,” the judge said.

