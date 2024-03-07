D-Day for ANC top 7 to decide on capture ‘accused’

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the rest of the party’s top seven leadership have been given the responsibility of determining who represents the party and the government in the next five years. A special meeting this week of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), its highest decision-making body between elective conferences, decided that Ramaphosa and other senior party leaders must decide the fate of those accused of corruption.

Two of those leaders – national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane – were named in then-Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture report as having allegedly benefited from state capture. And Ramaphosa himself has not shaken off the allegations regarding the Phala Phala scandal, where a parliamentary-appointed panel found prima facie evidence that he had violated his oath of office. The ANC used its majority in Parliament to prevent two further parliamentary investigations into the president from taking place.

The decisions of the top seven are expected to have consequences for the ANC and its attempts at cohesion and unity, with the Reverend Frank Chikane chaired ANC Integrity Commission and the ANC Veterans’ League recommending that those implicated at the Zondo Commission be excluded from election lists. The Women’s and Youth leagues said members not formally charged should be on party election lists. Other prominent ANC leaders implicated in the state capture report include Zizi Kodwa, Siyabonga Cwele, Mildred Oliphant, Vincent Smith and Malusi Gigaba.

An ANC insider said the top seven were not expected to make significant changes to the list. “The political landscape has changed and people who are left off the list could move to other parties, including the MK Party which former president Jacob Zuma is campaigning for,” the source said. Close to 100 members appeared before the party’s integrity commission for their links to the state capture report and other ethics-related matters, but ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said they would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“If anyone is on the list, there is a reason that person is left on the list. You are right to scrutinise it and ask questions, and once this process is done, we will be able to clarify the questions you are asking if those individuals happen to be on the (final candidate list),” Mbalula said after the two-day NEC meeting. Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu described the ANC NEC leaving the decision to the party’s top brass as “playing a dangerous game”. “For the NEC to push this matter to the top seven for a decision is a dereliction of duty and it goes against the party’s constitution.

“Some of the most senior party members are tainted with allegations and the question is whether they can be objective in deciding on matters in which they have been implicated.” Mngomezulu said if the party eliminates those whose political image has been tainted then questions will remain over Ramaphosa – who is expected to top the national list. “He was not formally charged but Parliament protected him.”

Another analyst, Mpumelelo Mkhabela, said the ANC is in a difficult situation. “The candidate selection and finalisation process is the second most important process after the launch of the election manifesto. “This process is procedural because the ANC has over the years taken resolutions against corruption and on enforcing integrity among its members, especially public representatives.”