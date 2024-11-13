DA backs KZN commissioner’s tough stance on police brutality

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has ordered an immediate investigation into a disturbing alleged incident of police brutality.
A video of the alleged incident, which was filmed in Durban’s Point area, shows a uniformed police officer assaulting a man who appears not to have posed any threat.
In his statement, Mkhwanazi emphasised that “police officers are not above the law” and that their uniform does not grant them “any powers to disregard the law.”
He further stated, “The act of assaulting another person is a criminal offence, and the police officer who was seen assaulting a civilian in the video should be held accountable.”
Another officer can be seen in the footage trying to de-escalate the situation, a detail that Mkhwanazi acknowledged while calling for professionalism within the ranks.
He added that the officer’s actions harmed “the public trust in the police” and that disciplinary steps would be taken to maintain the integrity of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in accordance with the SAPS Code of Conduct, Regulations, and the Constitution.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) voiced its support for the commissioner’s stance on the issue, with Riona Gokool, DA KZN Spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, welcoming the prompt investigation.
“The DA is alarmed by this latest incident and supports the Commissioner’s firm stand against police brutality,” said Gokool, adding that the incident highlights “broader systemic issues such as crime and corruption within law enforcement institutions.”
The DA said it has long advocated for police reforms and accountability, proposing measures such as stronger oversight through an independent investigative body, resourcing of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), and improvements in police training for de-escalation techniques.
“We further support calls for justice from civil society groups…to ensure victims of police brutality have legal recourse,” Gokool stated.