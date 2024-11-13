DA backs KZN commissioner’s tough stance on police brutality

A video of the alleged incident, which was filmed in Durban’s Point area, shows a uniformed police officer assaulting a man who appears not to have posed any threat.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has ordered an immediate investigation into a disturbing alleged incident of police brutality.

In his statement, Mkhwanazi emphasised that “police officers are not above the law” and that their uniform does not grant them “any powers to disregard the law.”

He further stated, “The act of assaulting another person is a criminal offence, and the police officer who was seen assaulting a civilian in the video should be held accountable.”

Another officer can be seen in the footage trying to de-escalate the situation, a detail that Mkhwanazi acknowledged while calling for professionalism within the ranks.