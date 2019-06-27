Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Durban - DA MP, Haniff Hoosen, has called on the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to urgently intervene in the undemocratic and disturbing recurring events in the eThekwini Municipality. "The municipality has become engulfed in chaos, following the extension of contracts to companies which are closely linked to Mayor Zandile Gumede, who has been placed on ‘special leave’ and Councillor Mondli Mthembu, who have been charged with fraud and corruption amounting to over R200 million," he said.

Chaos broke out at the City Hall on Thursday, when councillors linked to Gumede, demanded that city manager Sipho Nzuza not be allowed to enter an executive council meeting.

"Councillors who support Zandile Gumede confronted the city manager who has turned state witness against the mayor. Several councillors had to be physically restrained and were seen pushing and shoving each other as Nzuza’s security surrounded him to protect him," Hoosen said.

Later in the day, acting mayor Fawzia Peer was allegedly poisoned.

Hoosen said the DA can rule this out as being a targeted attempt at poisoning members of the council.

The city has since confirmed that Peer has gone for medical attention and the bottle she drank from has been sent for testing.

The city's acting head of communications, Mandla Nsele, refuted claims that Peer had been poisoned.

Hoosen said mayor Gumede’s dodgy dealings has led to the collapse of the municipality and for thuggery to become the order of the day.

"The DA will not allow the ANC to wage political battles at the expense of the people of eThekwini. We are ready to work and put the people first," Hoosen said.

The Mercury