MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Democratic Alliance has called on KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala, to look into allegations that KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, spent thousands of rands of taxpayers’ money on hiring a vehicle, rather than using one allocated to him. According to a report by a weekend publication, Mshengu's department allegedly sent a fake letter to car manufacturer, Mercedes Benz claiming that the vehicle, allocated for him to use, was not in a roadworthy condition. There were further allegations that Mshengu refused to use the vehicle which was previously used by his predecessor and the letter was "cooked up".

"This simply beggar’s belief. The DA regards the allegations against MEC Mshengu as extremely serious. That he may have abused his office while also fleecing taxpayers’ money is cause for considerable alarm. Not only would this be a gross abuse of his office and the powers and privileges accorded in law, it would also constitute malfeasance of the highest order by a senior public office bearer," said DA spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka.

He said the claim that Mshengu refused to use the vehicle allocated to him - which remains parked and unused at his offices - while concocting an elaborate scheme to ensure that he receives another vehicle requires an urgent investigation.

"It cannot be that pubic representatives who hold high office are involved in such malfeasance. Yet this has become common-place when it comes to ANC office bearers. The DA expects the premier to look into this issue as a matter of urgency and to report back to the Legislature. In the event that the MEC is found wanting, we expect him to do the right thing and fire him immediately," he said.