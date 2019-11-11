DA calls for multi-disciplinary anti-poaching unit in last ditch attempt to save KZN’s wildlife Picture: Armand Hough/African News agency (ANA)

Durban - The Democratic Alliance has called for a provincial multi-disciplinary anti-poaching unit in KwaZulu-Natal in a last ditch attempt to save what remains of the province's natural heritage. The urgent appeal forms part of a written parliamentary question to KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube submitted late last week.

The call comes in the wake of several recent high profile poaching incidents, including ongoing killings within KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife parks, the Bisley Nature Reserve scandal – and gun-wielding persons shooting animals in the Lower Mpushini Conservancy near Ashburton, allegedly under an Ezemvelo culling permit.

DA KZN Spokesperson on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Heinz de Boer said they were concerned that the decimation of animals through uncontrolled poaching - coupled with critical water shortages in prime tourist destinations such as St Lucia and the Ugu District – will put the final nail in the coffin of our province’s once-thriving tourist industry.

"In the same parliamentary question submitted to the MEC, the DA has demanded to know what- if any - plans have been formulated by the Department to tackle the scourge of poaching across the province. Questions have also been asked about oversight on culling permits issues, and what the Department will be doing to stem the tide of poaching. The Mpushi Conservancy incident in particular raises serious concerns, and highlights Ezemvelo’s apparent inability to monitor what happens with its permits. The problem is not surprising though, considering that daily poaching incursions are the norm in all Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife parks," he said.