DA calls for salary cuts, relief effort to assist struggling households

Durban - The DA has proposed that eThekwini Municipality should re-prioritise its programmes towards a Covid-19 relief programme for residents. DA caucus leader, Nicole Graham, said they proposed salary cuts for high-earning staff and politicians, cancelling of city events that had limited economic impact, doing away with performance bonus payouts and free basic water and electricity allowance to be doubled for three months. In a lengthy document, the DA said the municipality’s priorities should be four-fold, and municipal funding should only be spent in line with ensuring quality basic services, maintaining and upgrading municipal infrastructure, sustaining the local economy and jobs and protecting and supporting vulnerable communities. The party proposed that eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda use Section 29 of the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA), which allows for unforeseen expenditure during emergencies. It suggested that relief for rates and municipal services should be considered on the basis of a need and means test.

The proposal suggests that no interest should be charged on municipal arrears accrued during the determined period, starting with three months, and that free basic water and electricity allowance be doubled for a period of three months, allowing households 12 kilolitres and 100 kilowatt-hours per month.

“It must be clarified that this is not proposed as blanket relief, but rather a relief that is specific to households who have shown that they require assistance,” Graham said.

The proposal suggested that R300 worth of basic food packages be made available on a monthly basis to needy families in each ward.

A suggested starting point for costing was 700 parcels per ward, per month for the next three months, which would cost R23.1million per month.

“This money can be sourced via moving money around using Section 29 of the MFMA.”

The DA also called on the provincial government to pay the monies it owed to the city as a matter of priority to improve the municipality’s cash on hand.

The Mercury