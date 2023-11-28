DA calls for the eThekwini municipality to be dissolved

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal wants the eThekwini Municipality council to be dissolved and new elections held to elect new leadership of the city, claiming that the current leaders have failed to resolve a myriad of service delivery challenges. In a statement, the party leader Francois Rodgers said, “Following extensive consultation with the DA provincial leadership the DA eThekwini caucus has reached a bold, but needed decision to call for the dissolution of the city’s council under the Municipal Structures Act.

“This follows the historical, unabated collapse of service delivery under the watch of the ANC-EFF coalition. Water, electricity, and sanitation services, to name a few, have all suffered a similar fate of dysfunctionality. “The supply of water and electricity, which should be the norm, have now become the exception with more than a million residents suffering consistent outages, which in some cases last for weeks on end,” he said. The party said it has done everything in its power to constructively engage the Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Municipal Manager Musa Mbhele and senior officials to ensure that eThekwini is salvaged.

“Instead our relentless efforts have only been met with constant excuses of infrastructure collapse and sabotage. “In the past, the DA explored every possible avenue to have eThekwini placed under administration in line with Section 139 of our constitution but this effort failed due to the ANC-led government, somewhat convenient, refusal to intervene in their ANC-led majority council. By doing so they ensured their fellow comrades are protected and further allowed the failing of this once beautiful city. “Once the dissolution is achieved residents of eThekwini can return to the polls and elect an effective council, with new executive leadership to take over the reins, bringing about stability and marking the start of the arduous journey of rebuilding a capable and ethical state in the city,” it said.