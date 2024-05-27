DA calls on voters to consider their future when voting

DA leader John Steenhuisen has urged voters to remember that when they vote on Wednesday, they will be writing the next chapter of the country’s future. He made the remark while addressing the party’s last major rally before the election on Wednesday, in Gauteng on Sunday.

Steenhuisen said: “On Wednesday, we close the ANC chapter of our history. And a new chapter will begin. This new chapter will be written by the people of South Africa. “The people will write this chapter by picking up a pen inside a voting booth, and using it to draw their three sacred crosses. Remember this when you enter the voting booth over the coming days. “As you are about to vote, look at the pen in your hand and reflect on the fact that, with that pen, you will personally write the next chapter of our country’s history,” he said.

The DA leader said the choices that people will make were serious ones, and they needed to take into consideration everything including their families. “Think about your future. And use that pen to vote for a serious party, with a proven track record, that will work for you and with you, to turn South Africa’s next chapter into the best one yet. “That party is the Democratic Alliance. You see, unlike all other parties in this election, the DA doesn’t make promises about what we will do one day. We show you the evidence of what we are already doing – today,” he said.