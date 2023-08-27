DA calls R9 million eThekwini mayoral izimbizo ‘misguided public relations exercise’

Durban - The mayoral izimbizo that will cost eThekwini Municipality R9 million has been described as a self-aggrandising public relations exercise to spread fake information about the true state of the City. This is the view of the DA as the party intensifies its criticism of the expenditure approved by the council last week.

Last Thursday, the council approved the spending of R9 million for the hosting of the izimbizo that will be led by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Many parties objected to the large amount to be spent on the izimbizo. “The DA in eThekwini Municipality rejects with contempt the decision of the ANC and EFF-controlled municipality to make available almost R9m of the taxpayers’ money to eThekwini mayor, Kaunda, for him to supposedly speak to residents on service-related matters and build a positive image of the municipality through izimbizo and events,” said councillor Mzamo Billy.

“This is a pure self-aggrandising public relations exercise by the mayor,” he said. Billy said while the DA appreciated the importance of community engagements, it was his party’s strong view that this could be achieved in a much more economical manner. The municipality, through the speaker’s office, Billy said, has various existing and funded methods of community engagements and participation.

This includes community councillor report-back meetings, war rooms, ward committee meetings and stakeholder engagements and the mayor can easily be part of these efforts. He said if the City was working as it should, the mayor would not even need millions of rand to address residents on service delivery. “To make matters worse, it has been said that many izimbizos lack authenticity as a tool of public participation as communities do not get to decide where and how they should participate. Often issues and concerns raised by communities are never addressed or implemented. As a result, people feel marginalised and disempowered by these engagements.