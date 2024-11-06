DA Condemns Delays in eThekwini's Indian Monument Commissioning

The DA has stated that the failure to commission the 1860 monument has shown contempt for the Indian community. DA councillor Yogis Govender addressed the issue during a council meeting on Wednesday, following revelations that the provincial government will now take over the processes related to the building of the monument.

“The issues surrounding the commissioning of statues have always been a thorny issue, often resulting in bloated over-expenditure of taxpayers' money that many believe should be spent on service delivery,” she said. She expressed that, years later, the Indian community is being treated with contempt, as there is no urgency in finalising this matter while it is being tossed around like a hot potato between eThekwini Municipality and the provincial government. “In all your (city) reports of late, you quote that the reason for the delay is that the representatives of the Indian community have been unable to agree on the design. As the DA, we strongly condemn this blame-shifting of responsibility to the Indian community or their representatives to cover your inaction and shoddy treatment of this matter.”