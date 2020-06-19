DA condemns spate of attacks against farmers across SA

Durban - The Democratic Alliance has strongly condemned a string of attacks on farmers across the country. In the latest incident, a farmer and his family were injured when a group of men entered their home in Eesterling, just outside Polokwane. It is alleged that two children were wounded when the assailants fired shots at the family. The DA's Jacques Small said rural communities were vulnerable not only because they were isolated but also because rural police stations are under-resourced and have to police vast areas, which currently makes visible policing virtually impossible. "The DA calls on MEC for Safety and Security, Mavhungu Lerule Ramakhanya, to prioritise these farm attacks investigations and assist the police in these farm areas with additional resources so that they are better able to protect farm communities. We would also like to thank the SAPS and farmers in the area for their swift response," he said.

Earlier in the week, a KZN farmer was killed.

The DA's spokesperson on spokesperson on Agriculture and Rural Development, Chris Pappas said Midlands farmer, Kosie Botha, was attacked in his home on his farm by an unknown number of suspects who are still on the run.

"The man, who was the owner of a well-known eatery, was attacked at his establishment at around 8am by several assailants who assaulted him with a panga. His fiancee managed to escape but sadly he passed away as a result of his injuries," he said.

Meanwhile, at least seven farms attacks took place in the Tshwane area this week.

According to reports, members of the Pretoria North sector 3 Community Policing Forum (CPF) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening, after the incidents at smallholdings, in a matter of only 24 hours.

Commenting on the spate of attacks in Tshwane, the DA's John Moodey, cases of house robbery, attempted house robbery and attempted murder have been opened at the Pretoria North Police Station.

He said in one of the incidents, two people sustained head injuries, and in another incident, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the neck.

"These incidents are some of many that indicate that farmers are under attack by criminals, yet the ANC-led government is doing nothing to ensure their safety. For far too long, the DA has been calling on the Gauteng ANC-led government to address the safety of our rural communities as the previous rural crime interventions proposed by government have yielded very little to no success," he said.