DA cries foul over lack of interpreters during eThekwini executive committee meetings

Durban - DA councillors who are members of the executive committee in eThekwini Municipality are crying foul over the lack of interpreter services during the meetings of the committee. A special executive committee meeting held online on Thursday morning faced challenges because of the lack of interpreters.

DA councillors Yogis Govender and Andre Beetge said they were unable to engage in some of the discussions because some of the comments were in Zulu. There was a similar complaint at Tuesday’s executive committee meeting. Govender said this was a serious and ongoing problem. “It must be noted that 99% of exco meetings see no interpretation. Time and time again DA members have asked for interpretation and the mayor then looks around, relying on officials who are not qualified interpreters to come to their rescue. In this meeting he had asked the head of communications to interpret because the interpreters were unavailable.