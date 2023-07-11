DA, IFP criticise government over transit camps south of Durban

Durban - The DA and IFP say the episode of people staying in transit camps is a sore point for which any government should be ashamed. The leaders of the two parties, Francois Rodgers from the DA, and IFP’s Thami Ntuli said this in response to The Mercury story about some families who have been staying at a transit camp in Malukazi, south of Durban since 2009.

Ntuli said the episode demonstrated that eThekwini Municipality was not committed to providing houses to people in need. “This is shameful because there are many cases where people have been waiting for houses to be delivered to them, but this has not happened,” said Ntuli. Rodgers said the plight of people in Malukazi should be a source of shame to eThekwini Municipality and the provincial government.