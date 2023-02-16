DA in eThekwini calls for ‘visionary leader’ to take up Economic Development and Planning post

Durban - The DA in eThekwini has urged the eThekwini Municipality to find a candidate who is fit for purpose to fill the vacancy of the head of the Economic Development and Planning (Ecod), saying the functioning of the entire municipality may rest on this post. DA councillor and Ecod committee member Sakhile Mngadi said if the unit does not function, the city will not function.

The recent reconfiguration of the city’s committees that saw trading services, such as water, electricity and Durban solid waste, being moved to this committee has made it ever more important to the functioning of the City. The trading services previously fell under the Human Settlements and Infrastructure committee. This committee is now chaired by EFF councillor Thabane Miya. “The appointment process is multiparty and gives fair representation. This is something the DA had to fight for because before these panels were exclusively ANC so at the very least there will be a level of transparency.

“Right now the post has been advertised and they are short-listing candidates for the position to be interviewed. This is now a permanent position.” He said the DA was clear that this position needs to be filled by someone who is fit for purpose. He added that economic development is an important cluster in the city responsible for investments, job creation, planning and now with the addition of trading services, entities like DSW, electricity and water.