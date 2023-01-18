DA in KZN wishes pupils, teachers and staff well at the start of the new academic year

Durban – While the DA in KwaZulu-Natal extended its best wishes to educators, staff and pupils as schools opened on Wednesday, Dr Imran Keeka, DA KZN spokesperson on education, said it was regrettable that many will return to school infrastructure that remains dilapidated. “Despite this and other challenges, we urge all to do their very best and reiterate our commitment to maintaining the pressure on KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer and her department to deal with these many issues,” said Keeka.

Keeka added that the party was also aware of pupils who are unable to get into their schools of choice. “This is an annual challenge, either because it was left until the last minute or schools inform parents at the 11th hour that there is no space. “This issue requires the Department of Education to pilot an online system in at least a few districts in a move towards a full online placement system. This is particularly important in KZN’s largest districts to begin with.”

Keeka said that this week also sees the release of the 2022 matric exam results. “The DA wishes to remind those learners who do not make it that there are options available to them. Learners who don’t get the results they were hoping for qualify to write a second round of national exam, previously known as supplementary exams in March.” Keeka added that another option is to re-enrol for matric and write the end of year exams in November.

“Yet another option for those not accepted into university is to consider TVET colleges. Above all, this is not the time to give up hope and they need to pick themselves up and explore the opportunities open to them. “The KZN education portfolio committee, along with members of the provincial legislature, will be visiting various schools next week to establish whether all is in order.” Keeka said that in order for this exercise to be successful, challenges must be noted and acted upon by MEC Frazer and the department so that they do not reoccur.

