DA in Msunduzi calls for the upgrade, maintenance of reservoir after Haniville and Bishopstowe residents go without water

Durban – The DA in Msunduzi has written to the deputy mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Mxolisi Mkhize, to request that the Bishopstowe/Haniville reservoir be upgraded and maintained. The party said this followed their oversight visit to the reservoir on Friday, when they learnt that it had leaks. The reservoir supplies parts of Haniville and Bishopstowe, which the party said have had constant water outages. The most recent outage lasted three days.

DA Msunduzi councillor Nomathemba Phungula said the infrastructure of the reservoir should have been fixed years ago and that the area around the reservoir was not maintained. “There are overgrown verges. One would have expected that since there are municipal workers who are expected to switch the water on and off, the area would be cleared to avoid any risk. There is also poor communication from the municipality when it comes to the water being switched on and off, there is no schedule in place,” she said. Phungula said there must be a person available for the community to contact to avoid incidents in which residents go days without water.

She said the Haniville farming community was left without water for a weekend recently and “even though the matter was reported, no one came to open their water supply”. Phungula stressed that these issues could be easily avoided by informing residents when the water will be cut off so they can prepare. He said fixing leaks at the reservoir would save the municipality water and money. On Wednesday, Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba dismissed the DA’s claims that the reservoir in Bishopstowe had leaks and needed an upgrade.

Mapholoba clarified that the reservoir in question was the Eastwood reservoir, which was part of a system of bulk reservoirs that began at the DV Harris Water Works and led into the Belfort reservoir and through to the Copesville and Eastwood reservoirs, ending at the Murray Road reservoir. “As a matter of fact; the reservoir most certainly does not have the large leaks as referred to in the statement. Any leaks from within the reservoir itself would have shown up through the under drains beneath the reservoir,” she said. With regard to the outages, Mapholoba, said the situation was exaggerated.

“As part of a network of bulk reservoirs and trunk mains, the water level in the Eastwood reservoir is dependent upon a variety of factors such as the production of water at DV Harris, and the water demand at Claridge reservoir in the uMshwathi area of uMgungundlovu District also served by DV Harris. The water level in this reservoir is monitored constantly through our telemetry system and management is alerted every 6 hours to the level in all reservoirs of the city,” she said. As long as the municipality’s command reservoir, Belfort reservoir, received at least 33 megalitres a day, the level of Eastwood would remain stable and it would be able to supply water to all of its consumers. “The recent outage was due to a financial matter with uMgungundlovu District Municipality who supplies water to this small area of Bishopstowe through its water network. This matter is now being resolved at the highest management level,” she said.

Mapholoba said the DA’s claims were full of inaccuracies: There is no fence around the reservoir because, on several occasions, when a fence was put up it was promptly stolen again, resulting in wasted expenditure. While the grass is somewhat overgrown, water staff only require access to the telemetry hut located on the site, and the inlet and outlet chambers. The telemetry hut was regularly vandalised and the equipment stolen, despite many attempts to safeguard the equipment. Municipal security now maintained a 24/7 presence at this reservoir as they did at other infrastructure sites around the city. “It must be placed on record that the area is often subjected to acts of vandalism, air valves located in special chambers in close proximity (approximately 1km away down the hill) are frequently broken into and the valves smashed to get access to water. These air valves are expensive to replace and absolutely necessary to maintain the network free of air pockets. Again no amount of different methods have been successful in curbing such wanton vandalism,” she said. The city manager added that municipal workers did not visit the site to “switch the water on and off”, unless it was necessary, such as a leaking trunk main between the Eastwood and Murray Road reservoirs.