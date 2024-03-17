DA KZN premier candidate unveils election pledge during manifesto launch

The DA candidate for premier in KwaZulu-Natal Chris Pappas has made big promises in the fight against corruption should he be elected to lead the post. Pappas launched the party’s provincial manifesto in Verulam on Saturday which touched on many issues including crime and corruption, job opportunities and water crises affecting the province.

Speaking on the issue of crime and corruption, Pappas said, “When I am elected premier, I will create an independent provincial anti-corruption unit with the power to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption. “We will set up a prosecutor-led desk in the office of the Premier to receive, gather and investigate allegations of bribery, corruption, and unethical conduct by officials. These will be packaged into ready-to-prosecute dockets to be handed to the police to ensure swift and speedy trial ready cases for the NPA to take to court,” he said. On the issue of jobs, he promised to create 300 000 real jobs in KwaZulu-Natal by investing in infrastructure to support the province’s key economic sectors.

“We will not rely on a collapsed state to grow our economy – we will establish public-private partnerships to strengthen crucial energy, communication, water, and transport infrastructure. “To encourage businesses to invest here, we will radically reduce the red tape and endless compliance that hinders their growth. “And to encourage entrepreneurship, we will set up ‘one-stop-shops’ to reduce the time and cost of starting a business. A growing economy will mean more opportunities for young people. To connect these young people to the world of work, we will establish a work-seekers transport allowance to reduce the cost of looking for a job.

“And we will ensure that there are opportunities for every young person to embark on an apprenticeship or internship programme in their chosen field. When elected as your premier I will open up opportunities for work, skills development and support for those over 35 as well.” He touched on the ongoing water problems, “I will guarantee that there is water in every tap by establishing a provincial infrastructure agency dedicated to solving the water and sanitation crisis. “This agency will be responsible for facilitating water infrastructure projects and the pooling of finances through public-private partnerships. It will act as a provincial co-ordinator between local and district municipalities as the implementers of water infrastructure grants.