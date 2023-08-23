DA launches an anti-crime campaign for KZN

Durban – The DA launched an anti-crime campaign on Wednesday in Ntuzuma, north of Durban. The campaign comes after the Police Minister Bheki Cele last week released the crime stats for the first quarter (April to June 2023).

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said KZN’s crime statistics revealed an average of 17 people murdered and 21 people raped daily. “This while Inanda and uMlazi are South Africa’s murder and rape capitals.” Rodgers added that the DA’s Crime Prevention and Social Justice Policy is a whole-of-society approach.

“Our policy highlights expanding resources, including through volunteer, reservists and rent-a-cop units, functional specialisation through specialised units. Harnessing the force-multiplier power of technology to fight crime, smarter policing through data and information-driven enforcement and investigations.” Rodgers said that the policy would promote quality training. “This will ensure ethical and professional policing supported by good command and control and by embracing partnerships with neighbourhood watches and community improvement districts.”

Rodgers added that evidence-based policing (EBP) followed an evidence-based approach to determine the interventions and practices which maximise police efficiency and effectiveness. “This will allow us to better utilise our limited resources, policing requires a shift to those interventions which have been proven to work. Thus, through the increased use of technology and continuously capturing and analysing data to improve policing decisions and interventions, more can be achieved with the limited funds available for policing.” Rodgers said that interventions by private and public role-players are essential for creating a safe environment where people live, work and play.