Durban - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has started an online petition to stop the Black First Land First (BLF) from contesting this year's elections. The petition has already amassed 12 099 signatures.

It stems from a recent posting by BLF spokesperson, Lindsay Maasdorp, regarding the deaths of four children at a Hoerskool Driehoek on Friday last week.

The DA said they are calling on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to bar the BLF from contesting both the national and provincial elections.

"The IEC cannot in good conscience accept that a party, which marvels at the death of three young learners at Hoërskool Driehoek, is placed on the ballot paper and given the opportunity to contest. All they will do is peddle hate along racial lines in parliament or in the country’s nine provincial legislatures," the DA said.

The DA has also written to the South African Human Rights Commission to investigate the postings.

