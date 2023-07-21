Durban - The DA has laid charges of terrorism against the five accused charged with the torching of trucks in three provinces last week. The party opened the charges at the Berea police station on Wednesday. The five suspects who were arrested for the incidents appeared on Monday at Ermelo Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga. A total of 21 trucks were burnt in attacks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo last week.

Dianne Kohler Barnard, a DA member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, said the suspects were initially only charged with aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to commit a crime, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm and attempted murder. She said they should be facing more serious charges due to the significant damage done, and the impact on the economy. “I opened this case with the intention that these persons found to have committed what is essentially economic terrorism are charged under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.”

Barnard added that the trucks that were destroyed were valued at R2.5 million each. “They were carrying coal and chrome. The State Security Agency has announced that there were 12 persons of interest, but only five have thus far appeared in court. This is clearly the work of a syndicate that operates with a particular modus operandi, with the intention of causing maximum destruction and panic in the country. This was most certainly not the actions of a single person working alone.The reason for laying these charges is that these trucks are vital for the delivery of goods, food and equipment around the country.” National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the five suspects would be back in court on July 27, and had been remanded.

Gavin Kelly, the CEO of the Road Freight Association, said the arrests were a good start to send a message that those who wished to involve themselves in such acts would be held accountable. “The story does not, however, end there. The SAPS need to ensure that they collect all the necessary evidence to ensure the State has a good case.” Kelly added that swift action was exceptionally important.