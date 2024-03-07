DA says arrest of an ANC leader another sign of corruption in the party

The DA in KwaZulu-natal says the arrest of a senior ANC leader in the eThekwini region is an indication of the deep rot within the ANC. The NPA said Bongumusa Nciki and Ivan Khoza, appeared in the Durban Magistrates' Court on Thursday charges of reckless driving, alternatively, disregard for a road traffic signal (a red traffic signal), and operating an unlicensed vehicle.

Nciki is the Regional Secretary of the ANC in eThekwini. The state is alleging that the men were driving along Lighthouse Road in Umhlanga on 06 March 2024, when they committed the offences. They were released on bail of R5 000 each, and the case was remanded to 10 April 2024, for further investigation.

The DA’s premier Candidate Chris Pappas said: “This incident comes as no surprise to the DA and concerned residents, but merely underscores the corruption and illegal activities the ANC is synonymous with,” said Pappas in reference to earlier allegations that illegal items were found in the car at the time of the arrest. However, the incident raises serious questions which the corrupt ANC must answer, he added. “The DA will be following up closely on these developments and we call for the law and the judicial system to be given the necessary space needed without a hint of political interference,” said Pappas.