DA slams eThekwini Municipality over readiness of pools and libraries

Durban - The Democratic Alliance in eThekwini has slammed the city for the slow progress being made to safely open libraries and pools.

The DA's Mmabatho Tembe said they have been monitoring progress and following up with officials since June 25.

She said depite the city having months to prepare for the re-opening of libraries and pools, they have failed to deliver.

"Libraries have remained closed since the beginning of lockdown and were set to reopen on level 2 of the lockdown. When level 2 regulations were published, the DA requested information on when libraries were set to open as they were still closed two weeks into level 2 lockdown," she said.

Tembe said they were told that the department was waiting for regulations guidelines from both national and provincial departments.