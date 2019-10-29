Durban - The Democratic Alliance has slammed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for failing to account for the R30 billion meant for poor students.
The DA's Baxolile ‘Bax’ Nodada said they will write to the Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, calling for a complete overhaul of NSFAS and its entire management.
He said Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science & Technology is expected to adopt a draft Budget Review and Recommendation report by all entities in the Ministry including NSFAS despite failing to table its annual report for the 2018/19 financial year.
"NSFAS is one of the entities that has failed to produce audited annual reports to the Auditor-General (A-G) or Parliament by the required legal deadline. This means that, as things stand, the student funding scheme is unable to account for how it utilised the R30 billion it received in the previous financial year due to its failure to submit the financial reports on time," he said.
Nodada said their letter will look measures to be undertaken moving forward, in light of the lead up to the processing of applications and allocation of 2020 allowances, rigorous checks and balances are followed in the management and disbursement funds by the student funding scheme.