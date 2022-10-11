DA Students Organisation wants to know how R4m SRC budget at Unizulu was spent

The DA Student’s Organisation (DASO) at the University of Zululand say they intend to wait until they get responses regarding what they deem as questionable spending by leaders of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at the institution. This is after Daso leader Sthabelo Ntshangase revealed that they had written to the Dean of Students, Dr Teboho Abraham Ncokaz, questioning the spending of millions from the SRC budget.

Ntshangase said they requested that SRC president, Nkosiyapha Dumisa, who is from the EFF Student Command, and SRC secretary general Ndumiso Mahlase from the SA Students Congress, present a report to the full Student Representative Council on how they spent the R4 million budget for the 2021/22 financial year. The pair had failed to do so, he said, raising suspicion of possible abuse of the money. The Daso leader accused the two of holding what he labelled as a “mini razzmatazz” on Monday, the day of the SRC meeting in a bid to detract students. “The DA has serious reservations on how the money was spent and demands fully audited financials which detail the budgetary expenditure.

“This money is meant to be spent on students from impoverished families to assist towards their tuition fees and other student related activities. “If funds were misused, the responsible parties must be held accountable,” Ntshangase stressed. He warned that should the two fail to present the report, Daso would approach the Public Protector for immediate intervention.

Speaking to The Mercury on Tuesday evening, Ntshngase said they had not received a response from the dean, but maintained that this would not dampen their spirits. “We intend to pursue the matter to the very end because we want full accountability on how this money was spent,” the Daso leader said. Daso would wait until Wednesday to hear from the Dean’s office before deciding on their next move, he added. THE MERCURY