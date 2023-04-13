DA to raise concerns over the condition of parks and recreational facilities in eThekwini with the City’s director of parks

Durban – The DA in eThekwini said the party would be writing to the City’s director of parks on the conditions of parks and recreational facilities in eThekwini with a particular concern on the state of the Japanese Gardens in Durban North. DA eThekwini councillor Remona Mckenzie, said the DA community services committee recently conducted an oversight visit to various parks and recreational facilities including the Japanese Gardens in Durban North, Essenwood Park, Crescent Park and Saunders Park after receiving complaints from residents.

“This garden (Japanese Gardens) provided a sense of public pride and cohesion to all communities. “The quiet environment drew travellers and locals. Sadly, it is now overgrown with weeds and a mere shadow of its former self.”

The DA is concerned by the state of parks and recreational facilities in eThekwini including the Japanese Gardens in Durban North. Picture: Supplied by the DA Mckenzie added that the previously well-kept paths, bridges, Japanese lanterns, and water features were now unkept and dilapidated. “The water in the streams has ceased to flow and the once-beautiful pond is now covered with algae, weeds, and grass.

“There is very little space for the fish to navigate since the water is densely covered with vegetation.” The DA is concerned by the state of parks and recreational facilities in eThekwini. Picture: Supplied by the DA

Mckenzie said the Japanese Gardens were in a state of disrepair, as seen by the deteriorating ponds, overgrown paths, and collapsing bridges. “There is clear neglect and poor planning, which continue to deprive residents of safe and reliable services. “The DA will be writing to the director of parks to intervene and ensure that the Japanese Gardens are restored to their former glory.

“Should the identified issues not be resolved within 31 days, we will follow council processes to compel the department to implement the requested changes.” eThekwini municipality has been approached for comment.