The DA has put forward policy changes aimed at addressing the scourge of gender based violence in the country. Party leader John Steenhuisen detailed a three point plan this past weekend that is aimed at dealing with those directing violence at women and children.

The violence directed at women and children deserve special focus, Steenhuisen said. “While the DA’s overall plan to reduce crime includes key elements such as devolving policing powers to competent local and provincial governments, professionalising the SAPS, creating a new fully-independent Chapter 9 constitutional institution to combat priority crimes, and instituting rural safety units to combat farm murders, the explosion in violent crime directed at women in children in our country demands a dedicated response. To deal with this scourge once and for all, if elected into government, the DA pledges to: