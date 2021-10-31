Dad handed a life term for repeated rape of his daughter

DURBAN - THE Verulam Regional Court has sentenced a father to life imprisonment for the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old daughter in February 2017 in the Ndwedwe area in KwaZulu-Natal. The 45-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years and life imprisonment last week.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Kara, said five years ago while the victim was living with her grandmother, the father insisted that she live with him at the age of 12. “From then on, he raped and sexually assaulted her on diverse occasions, sometimes using a firearm to threaten her into submission. “The man also told her that the ancestors had chosen her to have sex with him and that they would kill her if she reported him,” said Kara.

However, the man was arrested after his daughter eventually reported the incident to her teacher, she said. The NPA said Regional Court Prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan led the testimonies of six witnesses, including the victim. Sewnarayan also submitted a Victim Impact Statement to the court.

“In the statement, facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Bongiwe Qwabe and compiled by the victim, the victim said that her experience has scarred her for life. “She is constantly worried and anxious. She said that she had loved and worshipped her father but he had used her as an object of his lust. He took away her innocence,” said Kara. Kara said the man was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and five years’ imprisonment each for sexual assault and pointing of a firearm.