Durban - CONDUCTING random searches at schools has been suggested as one technique to keep dangerous weapons off school premises. This was according to Vee Gani, of the KwaZulu-Natal Parents Association, who was commenting on the increase in violence in the province’s schools in recent months.

Head of the eThekwini Municipality’s metro police Steve Middleton said the police conducted searches at the request of the schools and had often found weapons and drugs.

“We also run regular crime awareness outreach campaigns at schools,” he said.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said dagga and knives were common items found during police raids at schools.

“We’re also conducting a number of crime awareness campaigns at schools in the province on a weekly basis, warning the pupils about the risks of using drugs and about crime in general.”

Gani said school safety was only possible if both schools and parents worked together to achieve it.

“During our search at one of the schools in Durban, we found a pupil carrying a gun.

“He said the gun belonged to his father and claimed he had been allowed to carry it to school,” said Gani.

He said school safety started with the implementation of the school’s code of conduct, which spelled out clearly what to do if a pupil or teacher misbehaved.

Gani said principals complained of ill discipline, yet they had not taken any steps prescribed by the code of conduct to address it.

“Safety at schools is being undermined because we have been selfish and made teachers, employed to educate our children, also responsible for disciplining them. Every school governing body by law should have a discipline, safety and security committee that deals with the issues of discipline.”

He rejected the idea of teachers arming themselves.

“If a teacher brings a gun to school, how comfortable would you be, as a parent, to get a call saying your child is dead?

“Arming teachers could make pupils demand to arm themselves, too.”

