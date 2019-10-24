Shami Harichunder, corporate stakeholder manager, Umgeni Water, said bulk raw water resources held in storage in Umgeni Water’s supply areas were in a healthy state and adequate to meet the full needs of municipalities for at least the coming year.
“While there are no concerns at this stage about water resource adequacy, consumers are reminded that the need for water conservation remains imperative in ensuring that it lasts until the next good rains,” said Harichunder.
He said parts of KwaZulu-Natal were experiencing high temperatures and this resulted in evaporation of surface water, reducing dam levels.
“In the uMngeni system late last week, the levels of the one weir and five dams there ranged from 35-93%. The total and collective system storage amounted to 61%.