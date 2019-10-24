Dam levels sitting at just over 37% capacity









Picture: Pixabay Durban - According to Umgeni Water, the Hazelmere Dam, which supplies parts of the north of Durban and iLembe District Municipality with water, is sitting at just over 37% capacity. Shami Harichunder, corporate stakeholder manager, Umgeni Water, said bulk raw water resources held in storage in Umgeni Water’s supply areas were in a healthy state and adequate to meet the full needs of municipalities for at least the coming year. “While there are no concerns at this stage about water resource adequacy, consumers are reminded that the need for water conservation remains imperative in ensuring that it lasts until the next good rains,” said Harichunder. He said parts of KwaZulu-Natal were experiencing high temperatures and this resulted in evaporation of surface water, reducing dam levels. “In the uMngeni system late last week, the levels of the one weir and five dams there ranged from 35-93%. The total and collective system storage amounted to 61%.

“This means there’s sufficient water to meet the full demands of uMgungundlovu DM, Msunduzi LM, eThekwini Metro and parts of Ugu DM for the next 12 months,” he said.

Harichunder said water resources availability in the system would be assessed again in February, then in May.

He added that while the system in its entirety was at this stage in an acceptable state, the level of Albert Falls Dam remained of concern.

“This dam, the largest within the uMngeni system, has remained consistently at below 40%, and at one stage, during the height of the 2015-2018 drought, fell to 25%,” he said.

As a result of the low level of Albert Falls Dam, according to Harichunder, pumping from Inanda Dam had remained necessary to support the upper uMngeni system.