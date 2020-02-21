Dam levels still a concern despite recent heavy rainfall









Recent heavy rainfall may have brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal remain a concern. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA. Durban - Recent heavy rainfall may have brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal remain a concern. In a recent Department of Water and Sanitation report, KwaZulu-­Natal was reported to have surpassed last year’s record of dam levels by 3%, increasing from 57.6% to 60.3%. The reservoirs, the report stated, contained 28 829m³ in volume. The coastal towns, from the Dolphin Coast to the South Coast, were the biggest beneficiaries of the regular rainfalls that have boosted the cane fields along the coastline. However, Mhlathuze Water, which supplies water to uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo and Zululand District municipalities, has not seen much improvement. Mhlathuze Water spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo said although there had been good rainfall in the area, there was “slight” improvement.

“We are still calling for measured water use as there has been a slight improvement, but we are not out of the woods as yet,” he said.

Maphumulo said the Goedertrouw Dam was at 51.2% on Tuesday, while Pongolapoort in Jozini was recorded at 44% full. He said Hluhluwe was the fullest at 90.43%.

Major water utility Umgeni Water said that since the beginning of the month to date, rainfall had been the highest on the South Coast.

At Nungwane Dam, 85mm was recorded against a monthly average of 80mm; at Umzinto Dam, 137mm was recorded against a monthly average of 61mm, and at EJ Smith Dam, 136mm was received against a monthly average of 100mm.

“Rainfall received thus far from February 1, 2020, to February 19, 2020, at these measuring stations already exceeds the monthly average for these areas. The effect of this rainfall is that the three dams in the Middle South Coast - Umzinto, Nungwane and EJ Smith - are overflowing. This means there is adequate water to meet the full demands of Ugu District Municipality in order to supply consumers in Umzinto, Scottburgh, Kelso, Pennington and surrounding areas,” Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said.

However, in the Umgeni system, which supplies water to an estimated six million consumers, rainfall received this month was below the monthly average.

Rainfall at Albert Falls Dam was recorded at 66mm against a monthly average of 113mm, and the level of the dam remained of concern to Umgeni Water at 34%.

“The combined water resources in dams in the Mgeni System is currently at an acceptable level and adequate to meet the demands of eThekwini Metro, Msunduzi Local Municipality and uMgungundlovu District Municipality,” Harichunder said.

