Damning report on KZN council looting to the tune of R136m









Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila said the report was part of the department’s efforts to clean up corruption and make sure the municipality was stabilised File image: IOL Durban - A forensic investigation into the affairs of one of KwaZulu-Natal’s ailing municipalities has uncovered widespread corruption and looting of millions of rands of council funds. The Mtubatuba local municipality, which has a small rates base and depends on conditional grants from the National Treasury, recently tabled a damning preliminary report that fingered senior officials for corruption. Due to theft, irregular payments and corruption, the report alleged that about R136 million was involved at the rural-based municipality. The report also detailed a string of corruption allegations, including the abuse of the payroll system, irregular appointments and payment of contractors for work never done. The report, tabled before councillors last month, raised questions about the escalation of costs in some of the council’s service-delivery projects.

The IFP-led municipality is already under the control of the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department, which took it over last March following the collapse of governance and declining standards of service delivery.

A reliable source within the municipality, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the municipality-sanctioned probe had found that employee benefits were being inflated, resulting in dramatic salary increases.

The report also exposed irregular payments made to service providers who did not start or complete any work.

“There were serious elements of fraud and corruption that were uncovered. The Auditor-General flagged some things at the end of the last financial year and then the municipality investigated it and uncovered all of this,” the source said. The source added that not all of the R136m was lost, as in some cases, the service providers completed the work but the appointment of the service provider was “irregular”.

Since the report was tabled on December 3, the municipality had begun implementing its recovery plan. This had led to eight employees being placed on suspension and criminal charges being laid against three.

Municipal manager Siyabonga Ntuli, who has been with the municipality for only five months, said his mandate was to “turn things around in Mtubatuba”.

DA councillor Richard Mkhwanazi said corruption by officials had led to the decrease of council resources.

“One of the issues picked up was the building of a traffic centre. The costs have almost doubled. The municipality was suppose to pay R19m, but they have ended up forking out R30m for the project. The service provider was paid in advance for some of the work and failed to deliver. We also found that there were discrepancies between the name of the service provider and the accounts they were being paid in,” he said.

IFP national chairperson Blessed Gwala said the party was known for its anti-corruption stance.

“Those who are involved in corruption don’t represent the IFP. They don’t act on the mandate and policies of the IFP. This is evident in the Mtubatuba municipality where the municipal manager employed by the IFP-led municipality is the one who exposed the corruption to prove that the IFP doesn’t tolerate it,” he said.

Gwala said those implicated should be charged, adding that council funds should be recovered from them.

Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila said the report was part of the department’s efforts to clean up corruption and make sure the municipality was stabilised.

The Mercury