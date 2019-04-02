File picture

DURBAN - The public protector’s report that found government-run mortuaries in Kwa­Zulu-Natal guilty of improper conduct had proved once again that the Department of Health continued to infringe on the rights of citizens. This was the view of opposition parties, health NGOs and labour unions following the damning findings released by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The report, titled “Government Mortuaries”, released on Thursday, details improper conduct and non-compliance at mortuaries run by the department in KZN.

In a detailed statement issued yesterday, the department welcomed the report, saying it put paid to allegations that there were bodies piling up on the floors and tables at KwaZulu-Natal’s mortuaries.

In her findings, Mkhwebane said it was “partially substantiated” that there was improper conduct on the part of the department with regard to the management of human bodies at the mortuaries.

Mkhwebane found that the department had failed to employ properly trained and experienced forensic pathologists.

It was also alleged that government-run mortuaries did not have the basic equipment needed to carry out services.

“The allegation that the department failed to provide KwaZulu-Natal mortuaries with sufficient quantities of the basic, necessary and relevant equipment to ensure effective and efficient service delivery is substantiated, based on the admission made by the department,” Mkhwebane said.

She also found that there was a delay in the issuing of post-mortem reports and that members of bereaved families suffered prejudice as a result of the department’s conduct.

Mary de Haas, from Medical Rights Advocacy Network, who filed an official complaint to the public protector, said they would be submitting their concerns about the report to Mkhwebane’s office.

She said the report talked of a shortage of pathologists, but did not explain why this was the case.

She claimed that experienced pathologists had left because of the conduct of ill-disciplined workers who refused to take instructions from management and were regularly on strike.

“There are no pathologists in Pietermaritzburg, and most pathologists lack experience and there is hardly anyone left to mentor them, which has extremely serious consequences for the quality of forensic evidence and the administration of justice,” said De Haas.

On the failure to maintain equipment, De Haas said: “I discovered a month or two ago that the X-ray machine at Fort Napier hospital has been out of order for more than a year.”

She said the fault did not lie with the mortuary manager, but with “the department’s head office procurement section”.

Phakamani Ndunakazi, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union provincial secretary, said while they welcomed the report they were disappointed that it did not substantially address the issue of the equipment.

“We had a problem with equipment, and workers were working under unbearable conditions without protective clothing, and fridges were not working properly.

“The MEC did admit that this was a problem, that’s why he sent a company in December to fix those freezers, and the public protector was supposed to address that point,” said Ndunakazi.

DA spokesperson for Health Dr Imran Keeka said the party welcomed the remedial actions imposed on Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

“The findings that numerous members of the KZN community have endured further suffering as a result of the conduct of the department speak volumes about the failed political leadership in our province.”

Dhlomo said that the department’s busiest mortuary - the Magwaza Maphalala mortuary in Gale Street - did not have bodies piling up, as alleged.

The department said Mkhwebane’s report exposed “the antics of those who operate in bad faith and are intent on besmirching the good name of the department and its hard-working staff”.

Despite the department being slammed by the report, Dhlomo released a list of reasons behind their failure to provide a proper service.

He said it was also untrue that there had been a high volume of decomposed bodies in the mortuaries, saying some bodies arrived at the mortuaries partially decomposed and were stored separately.

He said claims that mortuary managers did not have the necessary and appropriate qualifications and experience to operate and manage the mortuaries were also untrue, adding that all managers had submitted their qualifications to Mkhwebane’s office.

Mkhwebane’s remedial action included that the KZN Health Department monitor the mortuaries quarterly to ensure they complied with all the relevant legal prescripts that regulated them. She also asked for a report on the regularisation of forensic pathology services.

THE MERCURY