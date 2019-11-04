Damon Beard sets about on his new adventure









East Coast Radio jock Damon Beard has announced that he is set to leave the station after 28 years and will be jetting off to work at a UK radio station. SIBONELO NGCOBO African News Agency (Ana) Durban - Twenty-eight years ago, a bright-eyed young man walked into what was then known as Radio Port Natal. Today, Damon Beard is a household name. Last week, Beard revealed that he had been given an exciting opportunity at a radio station in the UK, and after weighing up the pros and cons, he decided to accept the challenge. Beard revealed that he never expected to end up behind the microphone for almost three decades. “I was studying at the time and I was speaking at an event and someone asked me to audition. I put it off and kept turning it down but my parents kept telling me to do it. “Eventually, I did the audition and made it through to the next round and the rounds after. My whole life took a turn in another direction,” he said.

Beard had wanted to study psychology but once the radio bug had bitten, that was it.

However, he did find time for other pursuits, and has a pilot’s licence and does trauma counselling.

For Beard, one of the highlights of his career at East Coast Radio has been The Big Favour, a segment on his show where he bands together with various stakeholders to help a person or family in need.

“The Big Favour started 17 years ago. There was this woman who had asked for assistance to visit her mother who was dying. I contacted a bus company and they gave me tickets for the woman and her two children to visit her mom in Cape Town. They saw her and were on their way home, about an hour outside Cape Town, and she got a call to say her mother had died.

“I just thought to myself, if I could do that for one person, I could do something every week. Since then, we’ve been able to help so many people,” he said.

Beard said he had met some amazing people along the way.

“I’ve met some superstars like Tina Turner, I got to MC Celine Dion’s concert in Durban. I’ve met Bryan Adams. I’ve also met some amazing listeners,” he said.

Asked what he would miss most about Durban, apart from his family, Beard he would definitely miss the “fun, sun and sea”.

“I’m also going to miss the friends here at work who have become like family,” he said.

Beard’s last show on East Coast Radio will be on Thursday, November 14.

The Mercury