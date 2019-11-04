Last week, Beard revealed that he had been given an exciting opportunity at a radio station in the UK, and after weighing up the pros and cons, he decided to accept the challenge.
Beard revealed that he never expected to end up behind the microphone for almost three decades.
“I was studying at the time and I was speaking at an event and someone asked me to audition. I put it off and kept turning it down but my parents kept telling me to do it.
“Eventually, I did the audition and made it through to the next round and the rounds after. My whole life took a turn in another direction,” he said.