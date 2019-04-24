Water flows out of Midmar Dam.

DURBAN - The Easter weekend’s torrential rains have helped lift the levels of some dams in Umgeni Water’s service area, with Inanda Dam recording the highest rainfall of 88mm. Shami Harichunder, corporate stakeholder manager of Umgeni Water, said the readings were made yesterday.

“Calculations done on Tuesday (yesterday) show that the highest rainfall in the Mgeni System - the largest system in KwaZulu-Natal - on Monday, April 22, 2019, occurred at Inanda Dam, which received 88mm.

“The second-highest amount - 45.5mm - fell at Nagle Dam while Midmar Dam received 37mm,” said Harichunder.

He said some weekend rainfall occurred in catchment areas and had already begun making its way into raw water storage infrastructure.

According to Harichunder, the levels of dams in the Mgeni system yesterday were: Mearns 113%, Spring Grove 79%, Midmar 101%, Albert Falls 43%, Nagle 96% and Inanda 71%.

He added that the current levels of these dams reflected an improvement from a week ago.

Harichunder said that the largest improvement was at Mearns Dam, which increased by 7%, while Nagle Dam increased by almost 3%.

“Water is being transferred from Mearns Dam to bolster the level of Midmar Dam, while water is being released from Midmar Dam to raise the level of downstream Albert Falls Dam,” he said.

The level of Albert Falls, the largest of Umgeni Water’s operational dams, still remained of concern to Umgeni Water, said Harichunder. “Insufficient water resources in Albert Falls Dam have necessitated a transfer of water through pumping from Inanda Dam to augment water supply to parts of Durban,” he said.

As of yesterday, said Harichunder, the level of storage in the entire Mgeni system stood at 71.83%.

“While there has been marginal improvement in the Mgeni system’s total water resources, when compared with the previous year, consumers are reminded that the need to use water sparingly still remains,” he said.

On the South Coast within the Ugu District, Mhlabatshane Dam received 65mm rainfall on Monday, while at Nungwane Dam 39.6 mm rainfall was recorded on the same day.

Harichunder said three of the four dams in this system - EJ Smith, Nungwane and Umzinto - were full to capacity at 100%, while Mhlabatshane Dam stood at 96%.

In Ixopo, Harry Gwala District, 41mm of rainfall was recorded on April22. Home Farm Dam in Ixopo is currently at 106%.

In the north of eThekwini, 5mm rainfall occurred at Hazelmere Dam, taking the level of this dam to 55%.

