Durban - The student wing of the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has called for an urgent meeting with the campus management at the University of KwaZulu-Natal after another round of violent protests at the institution's campuses this week.
Democratic Alliance Student's Organisation (DASO) eThekwini Councillor, Siboniso Sibisi, was on site at Howard College Campus on Monday to speak to students about the unfolding situation.
"To DASO's knowledge, UKZN management informed the SRC and students that all students with outstanding fees stemming from historical debt need to pay back at least 15% before being allowed to register. In the past, students had been allowed to register regardless of outstanding debt. Over the past three years this student debt has accumulated drastically and it has become wholly unaffordable for students to pay back with some owing as much as R150 000," he said.
Sibisi said for many students who are unemployed and have parents that are also unemployed, a request to pay back 15% of historical debt is an impossible feat.
"Those requested to pay 15% of historical debt also include students who had previously been funded by NSFAS. DASO maintains that students who fall in the annual income bracket of R350 000 - R600 000 should not be liable to pay 15% of historical debt and should be allowed to register as a matter of urgency and to continue their education. The university has also refused to re-open the re-admission process for returning students who had to exit their degree for various reasons for this year. UKZN has informed students who wish to return to complete their outstanding degrees that they will not be able to register for this academic year; instead, they will be given the opportunity to apply later this year for academic year 2021," he said.