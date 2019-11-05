Dassenhoek residents forced to stand watch over dead body after cops fail to assist









Tebollo Qacha Durban - Residents living at an informal settlement in Dassenhoek have expressed their anger after they had to stand guard over the body of a dead man as police failed to respond to their call out.

At the weekend, community members at the Ekhuthuleni informal settlement, situated just outside Pinetown, claimed that they contacted police several times but no one came out. They alleged that when officers did speak to them, they told them that the murder took place outside their jurisdiction.

They then took turns watching over the body of murdered traditional healer, Tebollo Qacha, who had been shot dead on Saturday just after 6pm.

Qacha’s emotional sister, Polao, said they wanted the suspect to be arrested.

“My brother was a person who loved his family and loved people,” she said.

It is alleged that the murder stems from an ongoing feud between traditional healers in the community.

A KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo said he phoned the police station several times on Saturday.

“I even tried to call 10111, which directed me to KwaNdengezi police station and they came, but they told us they couldn’t help because the area falls under Mariannhill police station,” he said.

The body was eventually removed on Sunday morning.

According to police, a case of murder has been opened at the Marianhill police station.

The police said a 28-year-old woman was arrested for incitement to cause murder and the murder suspect was still being sought by police.

Police declined to comment on claims made by residents about officers not wanting to remove the body.

