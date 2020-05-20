DCCI restructure will see staff retrenched

Durban - The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Tuesday announced that it had embarked on a restructuring process that would include the retrenchment of staff. DCCI chief executive Palesa Phili said the “challenging” economic environment had resulted in operational and revenue pressure on businesses of all sizes and across sectors, and the chamber had not been spared the effects of the “ongoing crisis”. “At the end of 2019, the Durban Chamber went through a process of restructuring to achieve financial stability. Since that time, the economic conditions in our province and country have been further adversely impacted by the recession and the downgrading of South Africa’s investment rating,” she said. “Our members have been hard hit by these, particularly SMMEs in the logistics, tourism and manufacturing sectors.” The DCCI represents 2963 formal businesses, of which 70% are SMMEs and 30% are corporates. The chamber also represents and lobbies for 54000 micro businesses in the informal sector through its group membership programme.

Phili said some members were currently not in good standing due to “ongoing economic pressures”.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has compounded the pressure on the economy and directly impacted the Durban Chamber.

“Members have struggled to pay membership fees, export certificate volumes have been significantly lower than budgeted, our CIPC (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission) registration services have been suspended as our offices are obliged to remain closed, corporate sponsorships for specific projects have been frozen, major events have been postponed and our conference facility bookings have ground to an abrupt halt.”

Phili said that as a non-profit company these revenue streams were needed to fund its work.

“The board of directors of the DCCI therefore took the decision to once again look at the organisational structure with a view to securing a more financially viable business model, as well as reviewing our service offerings with the inputs of our members to ensure that the new, leaner structure will be stronger and offer greater and more direct value and support to their businesses,” Phili said.

She said that at the end of April, the chamber had 31 staff (including vacancies), and to get it to a sustainable cost structure the organisation was in the process of “right-sizing” to 23 employees.

“Eight functions have become redundant, including some vacancies that will not be filled. Core staff have been able to work remotely during lockdown and no salary cuts have been implemented, although this remains on the table as an option going forward,” Phili said.

She said the chamber was concerned that a number of its members had begun restructuring processes and jobs had already been shed.

“Unfortunately, we expect more jobs to be lost in 2020 should the pandemic not be contained soon. We are conducting research to quantify the full extent and impact of this. The success and survival of the Durban Chamber is mutually intertwined with the success and survival of our members and our staff,” Phili said.

“In this season of painful adaptation to an unprecedented reality, the weighty decision to restructure our organisation in the context of an extremely challenging job market has only been taken after exploring and exhausting all other possible avenues of recovery.”

She added that the chamber was engaged in “robust and ongoing discussions” with stakeholders in the public sector to ensure the concerns of members were taken into account “at the highest decision-making levels in government” in order to help ensure the survival of their businesses.

“Through these engagements, a multistakeholder business support integrated service plan and support programme will be launched shortly,” Phili said.

She said the chamber was also considering alternative funding models based on best practices of the international chamber movement, which was also responding to the unprecedented situation.

The Mercury