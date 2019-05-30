Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Phoenix.

Durban - The family of the dead patient found in the ceiling at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital has said they want answers from the Health Department about his death. Sandile Sibiya’s partly decomposed body was found in the ceiling of the casualty ward of the hosptial in Phoenix last Friday.

Sibiya’s cousin Dudu Mthembu said the family needed answers from the department.

Mthembu said Sibiya, 53, who worked as a builder, was taken to the hospital on May 9 after he injured his leg while fixing a house.

She said the family visited him on May 12 and Sibiya had been waiting to be taken for an X-ray.

She said the family was notified that he was missing on May 18 and his children went to the hospital to look for him, but could not find him.

“After I read in the newspaper that there was a body found in the hospital, I went to check at the hospital but they didn’t want me to see the body.”

She said that she was asked to go to the Phoenix police station to ask for approval.

Mthembu said that on Sunday she was only able to identify Sibiya’s body by the mark on the top of his eye as his body was decomposed.

“He was a very sweet person and would assist everyone in the community. I can’t accept it. His wife and four kids have lost a husband, father and a breadwinner,” she said.

Mthembu slammed the hospital for negligence and urged the government to intervene.

“All I want to know is what was he doing in the ceiling with an injured leg? How many days did he spend in that ceiling? We wouldn’t have so many questions or be confused if he died on the bed he was in,” she added.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the department was made aware of the case of a missing patient on May 24.

Simelane-Zulu said Sibiya had been presented at the hospital on May 10 with a broken right leg and he was not a mental health care patient.

“Following an assessment, a discussion was held with the orthopaedic doctor at Addington Hospital for him to be transferred there. However, he is believed to have disappeared. He was subsequently reported missing by nurses,” said Simelane-Zulu.

She said following an unsuccessful search through various parts of the hospital by security, a missing person case was registered with the police.

“With the passage of time, an unbearable stench intensified at the hospital and eventually led to the storeroom. The search eventually led to the decomposed body, on Friday.”

Simelane-Zulu said the department would not hesitate to take the strongest possible action should anyone be found guilty of any kind of wrongdoing.

“A post-mortem has been conducted by Forensic Pathology Services personnel and will be made available to the next-of-kin.

“The department is conducting its own investigation, which is expected to yield a preliminary report by Friday,” she added.

Acting hospital board chairperson Ela Gandhi could not be reached for comment yesterday. In an earlier statement, she said the matter was in the hands of the law and that the department was assisting the family.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said an inquest docket was opened at the Phoenix police station.

