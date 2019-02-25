File Image: IOL

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality rates rebate renewal letters have been posted to residents. The city said in a statement that residents needed to return the signed and commissioned forms to the municipality by April 30.

Peet du Plessis, the city's head of Revenue Management urged applicants to remember:

* There is no charge to submit the forms;

* No municipal employees will visit customers for this process, unless a prior request was made due to a medical and/or other condition;

* Customers should insist on being issued with a signed and stamped Acknowledgement of Receipt as proof of submission;

* For customers that do not submit their forms by April 30, their rebates will lapse on June 30, and they will then have to reapply.

“Rebates are provided to senior citizens, the medically boarded, people with disabilities and child-headed households.

"Customers are cautioned to exercise vigilance during this period, as many often fall prey to criminals,” Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis added: “All beneficiaries who do not receive renewal letters (in the post) by March 15 should visit the municipality's offices with their identity documents”.

For more information, residents can call 08003111111 or visit any customer service centre or Sizakala Centre and ensure they take along their identity document.

First-time applicants can download a rates rebate form online on http://www.durban.gov.za.

