Dealers’ uproar over motor plan changes









National Automobile Dealers’ Association chairperson Mark Dommisse. Picture: Rob Till Durban - South African motor vehicle dealers have lambasted the Competition Commission for raising the allegation that the industry is possibly engaging in anti-competitive conduct and has claimed proposed rules to free consumers from restrictive motor plans will jeopardise jobs and road safety. But consumer groups labelled the industry’s concerns as a “red herring”, saying there were many reputable independent repairers that provided quality service and parts. The commission recently published for public comment its draft Guidelines for Competition in the South African Automotive Aftermarket Industry, which once finalised will become part of the Competition Act. The new rules make it illegal for dealers to lock consumers into “embedded” motor service plans that force them to use a vehicle manufacturer’s approved service centres, repair shops and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts. Under these motor vehicle plans if consumers choose to use independent service providers or non-OEM parts, manufacturers void their warranties.

The commission said it produced the guidelines in response to complaints by consumers and industry stakeholders who alleged a possibility of anti-competitive conduct.

National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada) chairperson Mark Dommisse said the industry rejected the guidelines as “anti-consumer”, “a threat to road safety standards” and that the move would lead to job losses.

He said the guidelines called for “structural changes which will fundamentally compromise the existing franchise dealer business model and have a direct negative impact on employment in the industry”.

“We have not been able to identify the pro-consumer or inherently transformative nature of the draft guidelines and have no choice but to unilaterally reject the guidelines as they are totally unworkable in their current form,” Dommisse said.

“The guidelines have serious negative consequences not just for original equipment manufacturers and dealers, but for consumers and our nation’s road-safety initiatives.”

Dommisse said it was “disheartening” that Nada’s input over three years of “earnest engagement” with the commission was not considered.

“Nada takes great exception to the statements published by the commission of anti-competitive behaviour by our members.

“To say that our members conduct their business in an anti-competitive manner is completely untrue.”

Dommisse said the commission was “duty-bound” to investigate every complaint and take action against firms who contravene the law.

“Broad stroke allegations with no substantiation are contrary to a constitutional democracy and the compact between regulator and regulated... this creates mistrust with consumers and undermines the integrity of the industry.”

Dommisse said OEMs and importers had the right to determine the standards of firms that serviced their products in the same way that aircraft OEMs ensured strict maintenance.

“Nada members and OEMs comply with strict technical and parts standards to ensure transparency and the best safety outcomes for our consumers,” he said.

“It is extremely important to emphasise that the sale, maintenance, repair and operation of a motor vehicle is ultimately about safety and reliability, which also underpins the future value of the vehicle,” Dommisse said.

He added that it would be “virtually impossible” to implement and regulate the guidelines.

However, Clif Johnston, vice-chairperson of the SA National Consumer Union, which worked with Right to Repair South Africa to lobby the commission on the issue, said the organisation “fully supports” the guidelines.

He said Nada’s concerns about road safety were a “red herring” to deflect from the profits made by their vehicle repair centres.

Johnston said the bundling of motor plans with the sale of vehicles forced consumers to use service agents who “always charge more than independent repairers”.

“We believe they are either profiting or subsidising the costs of vehicles and they must be honest about the costs. It must be possible for the consumer to be able to say ‘I don’t want that service contract please give me a price reduction’.”

Johnston said the guidelines would not impact road safety because the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) would deal with the issue of quality because it provided legal recourse.

“People have a responsibility and there is accountability if there are problems. It should be up to the consumer to decide and if as a result of something done harm is caused,the CPA is there,” Johnston said.

He said concerns about road safety were “just a move to frighten people into buying original parts”.

“There are many parts which are made by the same suppliers who make the original ones and there are some very good repair bodies in the townships who can do repairs for much less and there is no safety issue,” he said.

The Mercury